Rex Ryan Rumored For Not Yet Vacant NFL Coaching Gig

Former NFL coach Rex Ryan is rumored to be a potential candidate for the Denver Broncos not yet vacant defensive coordinator position amid the team's struggles, according to ESPN colleague Pat McAfee.

McAfee, appearing on his titular ESPN and YouTube show Monday (October 16), specified that there were "rumblings" and "rumors" about the Broncos potentially firing current defensive coordinator Vance Joseph -- who the team hired over Ryan earlier this year -- with the former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach being on "the radar" for the position. The former NFL punter specified that, despite also working for ESPN, he didn't hear the rumor from any colleagues, rather that it was speculation from "around the league."

ESPN colleague Adam Schefter denied the rumor while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show later in the day, claiming Ryan, himself, denied the rumor.

"No, Rex is not going to Denver right now," Schefter said. "And you know who my source is on that? Rex. We were talking about it yesterday as we were watching the games. He's not going to Denver right now."