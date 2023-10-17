Beware: This Common Flower Can Give You A Heart Attack

Flowers and plants can be a treat for most of your senses - they look beautiful, some certainly smell wonderful, and a few feel pretty soft to touch too, but there are exceptions: some plants are just ugly, a few flowers smell putrid, and plenty of plants have thorns or other unpleasant effects when touched. There are even some flowers that are downright dangerous, and scientists are warning people about one in particular: the foxglove.

Known biologically as Digitalis, the flowering plant is easily recognized by its tubular blossoms which come in pink, white and purple. Foxglove can be found in many gardens worldwide, which is a bit of a problem because if any part of it is ingested, it could stop your heart. The plant contains digoxin, which, according to Live Science, can disrupt the heart's rhythm, leading to heart attack or death. In fact, it is so potent that small doses of digoxin are sometimes prescribed (under the drug name digitalis) to help with heart failure when other medicines don't work.

Among those especially being warned about the plant are parents, who need to be very mindful of children near the flowers, and anyone who makes their own herbal tea since, if they use any foxglove, they are essentially giving themselves an unregulated dose of heart medicine.

If you or anyone you know ever does consume any part of a foxglove plant, call poison control immediately at 1-800-222-1222.