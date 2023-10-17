In honor of the release of his new album, Gucci Mane hosted an exclusive CD and vinyl signing event at record store DBS Sounds in his hometown of Atlanta. Guwop met with plenty of fans, signed autographs and snapped photos with everyone in the building. Later on, Gucci and friends celebrated his new album during a concert at the Tabernacle.



The show was full of performances from the veteran rapper and other artists. Gucci brought out friends like Latto, Quavo and Key Glock, but the most shocking guest was T.I. Fans roared with cheers when Tip dapped up Gucci and formally squashed their long-standing beef right before he performed his hit "24s."



"Much respect @tip," Gucci wrote on top of the video he posted to his Instagram Story. The moment came three years after Gucci and Jeezy put their issues behind them at their Verzuz match. A few months prior to the battle, Tip and Jeezy had discussed the possibility of resolving their years-long beef with Guwop.



Gucci was also honored with a proclamation at the show. The City Council of Atlanta decided to finally recognize 10/17 as an official holiday and presented him with the plaque. Check out scenes from the show and listen to his new album below.

