How To Watch BTS's Busan Concert Film 'BTS: Yet To Come'

BTS fans will soon get to experience their stunning 2022 concert in Busan, South Korea from the comfort of their own homes. This week, it was announced that the concert film BTS: Yet to Come is hitting Amazon's Prime Video in November. In a press release from Amazon Studios on Tuesday, October 17th, it was announced that the film will be available to stream in over 240 countries and territories worldwide starting November 9th.

Around this time last year, members RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook hit the stage at Asiad Main Stadium in front of 50,000 adoring fans as part of Busan's World Expo 2030 bid. The concert will see BTS perform 19 songs including hits like, “Dynamite,” “Butter,” “RUN,” “MIC Drop,” “Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” and many more.

“We are thrilled to partner with HYBE in welcoming BTS: Yet to Come to Prime Video,” said David Simonsen, director of Prime Video Southeast Asia in a statement. “We know the popularity of high-quality Korean content worldwide and we look forward to delighting consumers around the globe with BTS: Yet to Come. We are excited to see the concert movie and this genre find new audiences from different countries on Prime Video.”

BTS: Yet to Come first debuted in theaters around the world on February 1st, 2023. BTS is currently on hiatus as the members start their mandatory South Korean military service. Being the eldest member of the group, Jin documented his newly buzzed head just before leaving for a boot camp to begin his service. Meanwhile, other members are still performing and making appearances before starting their own service.