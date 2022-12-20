BTS To Release New Film About Their Busan Concert

For BTS fans around the globe that weren't able to see their performance at Busan's World Expo 2030 bit on October 15th, 2022, the group is offering a chance to experience it front row. The K-pop superstars have announced that they will be releasing a new film chronicling the highly-anticipated performance next year.

BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas is set to hit theaters around the world on February 1st, 2023. "Join RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook in this special cinematic cut, re-edited and remixed for the big screen," the movie's official website reads. "Watch new close-up angles and a whole new view of the entire concert, BTS Yet To Come in Busan."