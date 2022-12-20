BTS To Release New Film About Their Busan Concert
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 20, 2022
For BTS fans around the globe that weren't able to see their performance at Busan's World Expo 2030 bit on October 15th, 2022, the group is offering a chance to experience it front row. The K-pop superstars have announced that they will be releasing a new film chronicling the highly-anticipated performance next year.
BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas is set to hit theaters around the world on February 1st, 2023. "Join RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook in this special cinematic cut, re-edited and remixed for the big screen," the movie's official website reads. "Watch new close-up angles and a whole new view of the entire concert, BTS Yet To Come in Busan."
According to the press release, the movie will feature, "hit songs from across the group's career, including “Dynamite,” “Butter” and “IDOL,” plus the first concert performance of “Run BTS” from the group’s latest album Proof." The film will only be in theaters for a limited time and ticket sales begin at the start of the new year on January 10th and January 11th. You can sign up for updates on tickets here.
BTS is currently on hiatus as the members start their mandatory South Korean military service. Being the eldest member of the group, Jin documented his newly buzzed head just before leaving for a boot camp to begin his service. Meanwhile, other members are still performing and making appearances before starting their own service.
Rapper J-Hope will be back in the U.S. to give a solo performance at this year's Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. He's set to perform songs from his debut solo album as well as one of BTS' biggest hits on December 31st.