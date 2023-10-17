Rams Cornerback Derion Kendrick Arrested Hours After Game

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick was arrested Monday (October 16) morning, just hours after his team's 26-9 win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday (October 15).

Kendrick, 23, of Rock Hill, South Carolina, was arrested in Los Angeles on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon and booked at 2:14 a.m. local time, according to jail records obtained by TMZ Sports. Officers reportedly found a gun and marijuana in the cornerback's vehicle after pulling him over.

Kendrick was reported to still be in custody as of Monday afternoon. Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed that the team was aware of Kendrick's arrest while addressing reporters on Monday but declined to answer most questions in relation to the incident.

"We're continuing to gather more information on that," McVay said via NFL.com. "Until then, I'm gonna just kind of leave it at that until I have all the appropriate information. I don't think it would be appropriate for me to speak on things that I don't have the totality of it, other than knowing that he was arrested early this morning, and that's kind of where we're kind of at at that."

McVay didn't confirm whether Kendrick would participate in practice this week following news of his arrest. The former Georgia standout started and played 68 defensive snaps during the Rams' win in Week 6.

Kendrick had previously been charged with gun and drug offenses and issued a citation for simple possession of marijuana in Rock Hill after police found him sleeping in his car in 2021.