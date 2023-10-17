Taco Bell Quietly Adds Delicious New 'Comfort Food' To Menus Nationwide

Taco Bell has done it again!

According to Eat This Not That, the popular fast-food chain recently rolled out a new burrito that is currently available to order at Taco Bell restaurants nationwide for a limited time only. Instead of announcing the arrival of this new item, Taco Bell simply added it to their menu and waited for customers to try it. The new Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese Burrito, comprised of steak, bacon, potatoes, nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, chipotle sauce, and a three-cheese blend, is 700 calories and is available as a combo meal with a crunchy taco and large fountain drink.

Customers have the option to add guacamole and creamy jalapeno sauce to their Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese Burrito in addition to rice, tomatoes, beans, onions, lettuce, and more. The combo meal is available now for just $8.99, and the single burrito for $5.99. The news of the exciting addition comes less than a month after the restaurant added Vegan Nacho Sauce to its menu to pair with the popular Nacho Fries.