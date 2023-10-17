Taco Bell Quietly Adds Delicious New 'Comfort Food' To Menus Nationwide

By Logan DeLoye

October 17, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Taco Bell has done it again!

According to Eat This Not That, the popular fast-food chain recently rolled out a new burrito that is currently available to order at Taco Bell restaurants nationwide for a limited time only. Instead of announcing the arrival of this new item, Taco Bell simply added it to their menu and waited for customers to try it. The new Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese Burrito, comprised of steak, bacon, potatoes, nacho cheese sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, chipotle sauce, and a three-cheese blend, is 700 calories and is available as a combo meal with a crunchy taco and large fountain drink.

Customers have the option to add guacamole and creamy jalapeno sauce to their Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese Burrito in addition to rice, tomatoes, beans, onions, lettuce, and more. The combo meal is available now for just $8.99, and the single burrito for $5.99. The news of the exciting addition comes less than a month after the restaurant added Vegan Nacho Sauce to its menu to pair with the popular Nacho Fries.

@caleb_lennon

NEW burrito st #tacobell who’s trying it?

♬ original sound - Caleb

Customers and employees who've already tried the burrito took to TikTok (above) and X (formerly known as Twitter) to share their thoughts about the new menu item. One customer wrote in support of the burrito saying, "The Taco Bell steak and bacon grilled cheese burrito might just be the best thing to ever happen to fast food," and other X users agreed!

Information regarding when the Steak and Bacon Grilled Cheese Burrito will be removed from the menu has not been released.

