Moneybagg Yo & Sexyy Red Team Up For Their First Collaboration 'Big Dawg'

Moneybagg Yo and Sexyy Red join forces for their first big record together.



On Friday, September 22, the Memphis native and the "Pound Town" rapper delivered their new song "Big Dawg" CMG/Interscope Records. The two all-star artists flex their riches in their respective verses over Macfly Beatz's instrumental. The song arrived not long after they teased their collaboration with a clip from their upcoming music video, which features them and their crew posted up with several large dogs. "Big Dawg" is the first single to come from CMG's second compilation album Gangsta Art 2, which is set to drop next week.

