Moneybagg Yo & Sexyy Red Team Up For Their First Collaboration 'Big Dawg'
By Tony M. Centeno
September 22, 2023
Moneybagg Yo and Sexyy Red join forces for their first big record together.
On Friday, September 22, the Memphis native and the "Pound Town" rapper delivered their new song "Big Dawg" CMG/Interscope Records. The two all-star artists flex their riches in their respective verses over Macfly Beatz's instrumental. The song arrived not long after they teased their collaboration with a clip from their upcoming music video, which features them and their crew posted up with several large dogs. "Big Dawg" is the first single to come from CMG's second compilation album Gangsta Art 2, which is set to drop next week.
The first Gangsta Art project dropped last summer and featured major hits like "Steppers" and "Big League," which was the theme song for the 2022 NBA Finals. Yo Gotti enlisted his entire CMG roster to appear on the album as well as other artists like Coi Leray and Kodak Black.
This is the latest major collaboration Sexyy Red has knocked out this year alone. She recently teamed up with Lil Durk for their track "Hellcats SRTs 2." Prior to that, she linked up with Latto for the remix to Young Nudy and 21 Savage's "Peaches & Eggplants." She also recruited Sukihana for her previous single "Hood Rats" and dropped their hilarious music video for it.
Meanwhile, Moneybagg Yo is still riding the wave of his most recent project Hard To Love. 'Bagg dropped the mixtape back in June with features from Future, Fridayy, GloRilla, YTB Fatt and more.
Listen to "Big Dawg" below.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE