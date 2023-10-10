GloRilla & Fivio Foreign 'Cha Cha Cha' In Fiery Lunchroom Dance

GloRilla turned out an incredible performance at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards, bringing out Fivio Foreign during a fiery lunchroom dance.

The "Wrong One" rapper kicked off her performance with a scene that many people may be familiar with — being sent to the principal's office. Glo and her girls were getting scolded by the principal who told her that her "behavior is out of hand" and that the "school is in an uproar" because of her. However, she wasn't having it, throwing her attitude into a defiant but brief performance of "Pop It" as she danced against the teacher's desk.

Her school day shenanigans didn't stop there as she walked into a lunchroom scene, immediately hopping onto a cafeteria table and jumping into "Cha Cha Cha" while her crew danced along. Fivio Foreign walked into the scene, adding his own verse on the track as students/dancers in uniform and letterman jackets danced on top of tables.