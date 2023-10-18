Jalen Ramsey Makes Miraculous Recovery From Injury
By Jason Hall
October 18, 2023
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey will reportedly return to practice on Wednesday (October 18), apparently recovering from a leg injury sooner than initially expected, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reports.
Ramsey, 28, who was acquired by the Dolphins as part of a blockbuster trade in March, underwent a full meniscus repair in his left knee in July and was expected to be out until December.
"Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey will return to practice today, per sources, opening 21-day window to return off injured reserve. Ramsey will be eased back into action. He won’t play Sunday. But back on field, with a new cut he posted this AM, less than 3 months after meniscus surgery," Wolfe wrote on his X account Wednesday.
Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey will return to practice today, per sources, opening 21-day window to return off injured reserve.— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 18, 2023
Ramsey will be eased back into action. He won’t play Sunday. But back on field, with a new cut he posted this AM, less than 3 months after meniscus surgery. pic.twitter.com/Txsb698Eut
Ramsey appeared to confirm the report by sharing multiple photos of himself with "The Restart" in a post on X Wednesday morning.
The Restart 🤟🏾❤️🩹 pic.twitter.com/zHPLXIZ0JA— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) October 18, 2023
Ramsey was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams that included a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long being sent to Los Angeles, as well as the Dolphins giving Ramsey an additional $25 million guaranteed while taking on his previous two-year deal paying an average of $20 million annually, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported at the time.
#Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey did, in fact, undergo a full meniscus repair this morning, sources say, knocking him out until December.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 28, 2023
While it takes him off the field for the first half of 2023, it is the best long-term health option for Ramsey. It likely lengthens his career. pic.twitter.com/i6j7OUhIZl
"Thanks to an adjusted contract, Jalen Ramsey has two years fully guaranteed left to complete a deal that averages $20M per year. He got an additional $25M guaranteed as part of the trade ... and he gets his preferred destination in the #Dolphins," Rapoport wrote on his X account on March 12.
Ramsey is a three-time first-team All-Pro (2017, 2020, 2021) and coming off his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl season, having recorded 88 tackles, four interceptions -- which matched a career-best total for the third time -- 18 pass deflections and two sacks. The former Florida State University standout was initially acquired by the Rams in a mid-season trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2019 season and was a member of Los Angeles' Super Bowl LVI team during the 2021 season.
Ramsey was selected by the Jaguars at No. 5 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft and enters his eighth NFL season with 452 tackles, 19 interceptions, 92 pass deflections, seven forced fumbles, two sacks and one defensive touchdown.