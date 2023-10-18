Major Update On Kyler Murray's Injury Status

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray announced he's returning to practice Wednesday (October 18) after coming off injured reserve.

"Practicing today," Murray wrote on his X account amid reports of his injury status.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Cardinals were "planning to open the practice window" for Murray, which he said head coach Jonathan Gannon described as "the first step in a slow process to ramp him up."

Murray has been inactive for the entire 2023 NFL season after suffering a torn ACL last season. The former No. 1 overall pick underwent an MRI on December 13, which confirmed the knee injury he experienced during the first quarter of his team's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots on December 12, 2022, Rapoport reported at the time.