Major Update On Kyler Murray's Injury Status

By Jason Hall

October 18, 2023

New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
Photo: Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray announced he's returning to practice Wednesday (October 18) after coming off injured reserve.

"Practicing today," Murray wrote on his X account amid reports of his injury status.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Cardinals were "planning to open the practice window" for Murray, which he said head coach Jonathan Gannon described as "the first step in a slow process to ramp him up."

Murray has been inactive for the entire 2023 NFL season after suffering a torn ACL last season. The former No. 1 overall pick underwent an MRI on December 13, which confirmed the knee injury he experienced during the first quarter of his team's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots on December 12, 2022, Rapoport reported at the time.

Murray had previously dealt with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss two games earlier in the 2022 season. The former Heisman Trophy winner signed a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension with the Cardinals in 2022.

Murray threw for 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 259 of 390 passing, while also recording 418 yards and three touchdowns on 67 rushing attempts, last season prior to his injury.

Veteran backup Joshua Dobbs has started in Murray's absence, leading the Cardinals to a 1-5 record in their first six games. The former University of Tennessee standout has thrown for 1,215 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions on 123 of 196 passing.

