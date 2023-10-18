Troy Aikman's Younger Girlfriend Accused Of Scamming Retail Giant
By Jason Hall
October 18, 2023
Haley Clark, the girlfriend of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and 'Monday Night Football' color commentator Troy Aikman, was reportedly accused of stealing nearly $4,000 worth of products from Nordstrom, which led to her termination and a temporary ban from the retail giant, according to federal court documents obtained by the Daily Mail.
Clark, 34, is accused of improperly using her employee discount to steal $3,924.44 in products during her time working as the director of sales at Trunk Club, which is owned by Nordstrom, in the Dallas/Fort Worth Area in October 2017, the documents state.
“Plaintiff allowed her friends and relatives to make purchases using her Nordstrom employee discount in direct violation of Nordstrom policy,” Nordstrom said in the court papers.
Clark is also accused of using another employee's Nordstrom Notes, which is the retail giant's store rewards program, to buy items. The 34-year-old worked as the director of sales at Trunk Club -- along with several other positions -- from November 2013 to November 2017 and currently works as the senior director of sales for Q Clothier, a Dallas-based men's custom clothing brand, according to her LinkedIn account.
Clark reportedly signed an "adult criminal trespass warning" in which she acknowledged that she "understood [her] unlawful activities," which led to a two-year ban from all properties owned by Nordstrom, which declined to file criminal charges against her.
In June, Clark shared an Instagram story showing her cozying up with Aikman, 56, which included a geotag for the Italian island Isola Di Ponza, according to a screengrab shared by the New York Post at the time.
Who is Troy Aikman’s girlfriend Haley Clark? Everything we know about the NFL star’s new love https://t.co/IbFmSNuWTF pic.twitter.com/4atj2J1nyC— New York Post (@nypost) June 8, 2023
Aikman was tagged in photos by Clark, which included the legendary quarterback cozying up with her as she gives him a kiss on the cheek, on Clark's Instagram account on June 7 before temporarily switching her account to private, the New York Post reported. The photos served as the first indication of Aikman's marriage to Catherine 'Capa' Aikman being over, with a sources telling the Post that the former quarterback turned broadcaster has been divorced for three years, though the newspaper said it was unable to find records of either party filing for divorce.
The former couple got married on June 2, 2017, six years after Aikman's divorce to his first wife, former Cowboys publicist Rhonda Worthey, was finalized in April 2011. Aikman, a three-time Super Bowl champion, retired in 2000 and has since contributed as a color commentator, beginning his career with FOX Sports and later signing a reported $90 million deal to join ESPN in March 2022, with his longtime on-air partner Joe Buck later joining him after being granted his release from FOX Sports.