Troy Aikman's Younger Girlfriend Accused Of Scamming Retail Giant

Haley Clark, the girlfriend of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback and 'Monday Night Football' color commentator Troy Aikman, was reportedly accused of stealing nearly $4,000 worth of products from Nordstrom, which led to her termination and a temporary ban from the retail giant, according to federal court documents obtained by the Daily Mail.

Clark, 34, is accused of improperly using her employee discount to steal $3,924.44 in products during her time working as the director of sales at Trunk Club, which is owned by Nordstrom, in the Dallas/Fort Worth Area in October 2017, the documents state.

“Plaintiff allowed her friends and relatives to make purchases using her Nordstrom employee discount in direct violation of Nordstrom policy,” Nordstrom said in the court papers.

Clark is also accused of using another employee's Nordstrom Notes, which is the retail giant's store rewards program, to buy items. The 34-year-old worked as the director of sales at Trunk Club -- along with several other positions -- from November 2013 to November 2017 and currently works as the senior director of sales for Q Clothier, a Dallas-based men's custom clothing brand, according to her LinkedIn account.

Clark reportedly signed an "adult criminal trespass warning" in which she acknowledged that she "understood [her] unlawful activities," which led to a two-year ban from all properties owned by Nordstrom, which declined to file criminal charges against her.

In June, Clark shared an Instagram story showing her cozying up with Aikman, 56, which included a geotag for the Italian island Isola Di Ponza, according to a screengrab shared by the New York Post at the time.