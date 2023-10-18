Watch: 42 Dugg Released From Prison

By Tony M. Centeno

October 18, 2023

42 Dugg
Photo: Getty Images

42 Dugg has been released from prison earlier than expected.

On Wednesday, October 18, CMG shared photos of the Detroit rapper, born Dion Marquise Hayes, on the outside for the first time in months. He was greeted by his family and label boss Yo Gotti. In video that's gone viral, you can see 42 Dugg walk out of the gated prison and run towards the car. He left the premises in a silver Rolls Royce Cullinan SUV. The rapper was released just six months after he was sentenced to a year behind bars for failing to surrender to serve his initial prison sentence.

42 Dugg was initially charged with felony possession of a firearm following his federal gun investigation in March 2020. He was sentenced to six months at a prison camp in West Virginia. He was supposed to begin his sentence on April 12, 2022, however, Dugg didn't show up. He was arrested again the following month and hit with another charge for dodging his original prison sentence. Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to the new charge and was sentenced to one year in prison.

In addition to his sentence, 42 Dugg was also ordered to serve three years of probation upon his release. He's also barred from using illegal drugs and is required to pay a $20,000 fine. His release comes just days after CMG announced the label's first-ever arena tour. Gotti announced the tour dates and ticket information on Monday for the tour, which is set to feature Dugg, Gotti, GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo and others from the CMG roster.

See more photos of 42 Dugg's release from prison below.

42 Dugg & Yo Gotti
Photo: CMG
42 Dugg & Yo Gotti
Photo: CMG
