Watch: 42 Dugg Released From Prison

42 Dugg was initially charged with felony possession of a firearm following his federal gun investigation in March 2020. He was sentenced to six months at a prison camp in West Virginia. He was supposed to begin his sentence on April 12, 2022, however, Dugg didn't show up. He was arrested again the following month and hit with another charge for dodging his original prison sentence. Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to the new charge and was sentenced to one year in prison.



In addition to his sentence, 42 Dugg was also ordered to serve three years of probation upon his release. He's also barred from using illegal drugs and is required to pay a $20,000 fine. His release comes just days after CMG announced the label's first-ever arena tour. Gotti announced the tour dates and ticket information on Monday for the tour, which is set to feature Dugg, Gotti, GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo and others from the CMG roster.



See more photos of 42 Dugg's release from prison below.