Adam Sandler Stops Comedy Show To Help Fan With Medical Emergency

Adam Sandler stopped his recent comedy show after a fan in the audience suffered a medical emergency. According to TMZ, the comedian was performing at SAP Center in San Jose on Wednesday, October 18th, when he heard another audience member yelling, "medical emergency!" Sandler proceeded to stop his show and made sure the fan got the help they needed.

TMZ added that the lights in the arena went up and everyone in the audience waited as Sandler helped guide the paramedics to the audience member in need. In total, the performance was on hold for about 10 minutes and the outlet reports the fan in distress was a man who was dehydrated and is now doing fine.

Sandler is currently on his "The I Missed You Tour" in which he performs standup and several of his popular songs from throughout his career. Check out his remaining 2023 tour dates below: