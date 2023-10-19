Beloved Cincinnati Cafe Closing Its Doors 'For Good'

A beloved Cincinnati cafe is closing its doors at the end of the month after years of serving the community.

King's Way Cafe, located at 3550 Montgomery Road, has served breakfast and lunch to loyal customers since first opening its doors three years ago, but it is now set to close down at the end of October, per Fox 19. The cafe made the announcement on Tuesday (October 17), sharing a post on its Facebook page explaining its "extremely hard decision."

"It is with great sadness that on October 29, 2023 we will be closing for good," the post states. "This was an extremely hard decision as we love all of our customers, a lot of whom have become family."

The business also expressed its gratitude for the support they have received over the years.

"The support that we have received over the past 3 years has been incredible. We appreciate all of the business that we have gained," the post continued, encouraging customers to stop by to "officially say goodbye" before they finally close their doors for the last time. "We never know what God has in store for s, so until next time... We love you, we thank you!"

Sadly, this isn't the only Cincinnati shop that is expected to close. Duttenhofer's Books announced last month that it is is its "final chapter" and will close by the end of the year. Additionally, national pharmacy chain Rite Aid recently declared bankruptcy and is set to close over 150 stores around the U.S., including several in Ohio.