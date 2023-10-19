Britney Spears Confirms Justin Timberlake Broke Up With Her Over Text

Britney Spears has confirmed an old rumor that Justin Timberlake broke up with her over text. On Thursday, October 19th, the New York Times shared their biggest takeaways from her memoir The Woman in Me, ahead of its October 24th release.

According to the article, Spears writes that Timberlake initiated the breakup for text and left her "devastated" and wanting to leave the entertainment industry. The singer also recalled her reaction to Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" music video which she describes as "a woman who looks like me cheats on him and he wanders around sad in the rain.” She also calls out the media for portraying her as a "harlot who’d broken the heart of America’s golden boy," when in reality she says she "was comatose in Louisiana, and he was happily running around Hollywood.”

Earlier this week, People released excerpts from the memoir which included Spears revealing that she became pregnant with Timberlake's child but ultimately had an abortion because he wasn't ready. "It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated," she writes. "But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young... If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father... To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."