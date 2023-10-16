Justin Timberlake Reportedly 'Concerned' About Ex Britney Spears' Memoir

Justin Timberlake is reportedly "concerned" about the rapidly approaching release of his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears' memoir, The Woman In Me. This week, an insider told Page Six, "He’s very curious what she’ll reveal from their relationship. It’s eating at him.” Furthermore, a report from Us Weekly last week claimed that Spears "goes after him hard," in her debut memoir and added, "Justin's not going to be happy."

However, a publishing insider told Page Six that her book is "not a takedown" of anyone. "This is Britney finally getting a chance to tell her empowering story and it’s nothing more than that," the insider insisted.

Spears and Timberlake were one of Hollywood's hottest couples from 1999 to their breakup in 2002. At the beginning of the year, Spears took to Instagram to reflect on her relationship with the *NSYNC member. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Britney shared several throwback photos of her and her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake playing basketball. “When we used to shoot hoops TOGETHER … that’s when miracles happened ✨ !!!” The photos she shared were taken from the couple's appearance at the 3rd annual Challenge for the Children basketball charity event in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2001. The iconic pop star ended the post by seemingly shading Timberlake by writing, "I came out of my mom’s stomach just like we all did !!! Psss … why always cast me out ??? I’m equal as all !!!"

The Woman In Me, which features an audiobook narration from actress Michelle Williams and Spears herself, will hit shelves on October 24th.