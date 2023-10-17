Britney Spears is just a week away from releasing her highly anticipated memoir The Woman In Me and now she's giving one of her first interviews in a long time. This week, the pop icon graced the cover of People magazine and opened up about her forthcoming memoir which is set to release on October 24th.

“Learning this new freedom, I’ll admit, is challenging at times," Spears told People of her post-conservatorship life. And it has been challenging based on the relentless headlines about her personal life. In August, Spears split from her husband of 14 months Sam Asghari, and her complicated relationship with her father Jamie, her mother Lynne, and her sister Jamie Lynn have been hashed out on Instagram over the past few years. Despite the hardships, Spears says she finds joy in everyday moments. “I’m playing with my dogs ... [or] watching episodes of Friends and belly laughing. I love, love to travel and explore," she said. "I am a simple girl.”



Spears also discussed her two children Sean Preston (18) and Jayden James (17). “Starting a family was my dream come true. Being a mom was my dream come true.” She continued, "Over the past 15 years or even at the start of my career, I sat back while people spoke about me and told my story for me,” she says. “After getting out of my conservatorship, I was finally free to tell my story without consequences from the people in charge of my life.”

“It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me,” Spears added. “No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present and future.”