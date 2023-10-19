DDG Offers Hilarious Response To Halle Bailey Pregnancy Rumors

The couple have been together since last year. Since then, they've been plagued with all kinds of rumors. Some people believed that they broke up earlier this year amid DDG's viral spat with Rubi Rose. However, the most recent tales that have been captivating the Internet is that Halle is pregnant with the rapper's child. Fans began to wonder about Halle's health after they spotted her outside in baggy or loose clothing. Then, earlier this week, photos of the couple surfaced which showed Halle wearing large sweatpants an a hoodie.



To make matters even more chaotic, there's another rumor floating around that the couple were secretly married. Glamour UK just released its latest cover story on the singer-actress and attributed a quote in which she allegedly referred to herself as "a mum being newly married." However, the outlet issued a correction saying that the quote was actually from another interview from Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who's featured in the same issue.



DDG recently spoke about the ups and downs about being in a high-profile relationship during his appearance on Real 92.3's The Cruz Show. See the interview below.