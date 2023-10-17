Halle Bailey & DDG Fuel More Pregnancy Rumors After New Photos Surface
By Tony M. Centeno
October 17, 2023
Halle Bailey and DDG have been sparking pregnancy rumors for months, and their latest photos together have only fueled the ongoing speculation.
On Monday, October 16, The Shade Room shared new photos of the couple walking around in Santa Monica. Halle can be seen wearing an oversized hoodie and sweatpants while her boyfriend DDG rocks a black t-shirt and sweatpants. The couple's outing seems innocent enough, but fans who have been following their relationship are convinced that The Little Mermaid star is concealing her pregnancy. Neither DDG nor Halle have confirmed reports about an incoming child, but that's not stopping the rumor mill from spinning.
It's not the first time Halle has been spotted out in spacious clothing. During the latter half of the summer, fans have spotted the singer-actress out and about while rocking oversized outfits on several occasions including Gunna's show in Brooklyn last month and at Beyoncé's concert in Atlanta back in August. People continued to ponder about Halle alleged baby bump at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September.
Halle showed up to the event with he sister Chloe while wearing a gorgeous loose, orange halter gown with pleats. Both sisters served as presenters at the awards show so they only got a few moments on national television, but their minimal airtime was enough to fuel more pregnancy theories.
DDG and Halle Bailey have been dating publicly since March 2022. There were rumors that the couple had separated earlier this year, but they're clearly still going strong.