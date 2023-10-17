Halle Bailey & DDG Fuel More Pregnancy Rumors After New Photos Surface

It's not the first time Halle has been spotted out in spacious clothing. During the latter half of the summer, fans have spotted the singer-actress out and about while rocking oversized outfits on several occasions including Gunna's show in Brooklyn last month and at Beyoncé's concert in Atlanta back in August. People continued to ponder about Halle alleged baby bump at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards in September.



Halle showed up to the event with he sister Chloe while wearing a gorgeous loose, orange halter gown with pleats. Both sisters served as presenters at the awards show so they only got a few moments on national television, but their minimal airtime was enough to fuel more pregnancy theories.



DDG and Halle Bailey have been dating publicly since March 2022. There were rumors that the couple had separated earlier this year, but they're clearly still going strong.