The Best Farmers' Market In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

October 19, 2023

Two mature women shopping together at an outdoor food market
Photo: Flashpop / DigitalVision / Getty Images

If you're looking for fresh, seasonal produce, artisan goods, and other unique offerings, look no further than a farmers' market. People can pick up groceries and other interesting items directly from growers, merchants, and other exciting entrepreneurs. These marketplaces have exploded in popularity recently and are sometimes treated like local events. Not only are farmers' markets a great way to support local businesses and the community, but they can make for great hangouts for both families and friends.

That's why LoveFood decided to put the spotlight on farmers' markets. The website pinpointed the best one in every state based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

The Boulder Farmers Market was named Colorado's top farmers' market! Here's why writers say you should check it out:

"Located near the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, Boulder Farmers Market is held on Saturdays between April and November, and on Wednesdays between May and October. Visitors love the gourmet goodies, fresh fruit and vegetables, and dairy products, plus there’s a food court with live music. Out with the family? There are often free activities for kids on Saturdays."

According to the market's website, there's another one on the Boulder County Fairgrounds in Longmont!

Check out the full list on lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.