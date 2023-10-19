The Best Farmers' Market In Colorado

If you're looking for fresh, seasonal produce, artisan goods, and other unique offerings, look no further than a farmers' market. People can pick up groceries and other interesting items directly from growers, merchants, and other exciting entrepreneurs. These marketplaces have exploded in popularity recently and are sometimes treated like local events. Not only are farmers' markets a great way to support local businesses and the community, but they can make for great hangouts for both families and friends.

That's why LoveFood decided to put the spotlight on farmers' markets. The website pinpointed the best one in every state based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

The Boulder Farmers Market was named Colorado's top farmers' market! Here's why writers say you should check it out:

"Located near the Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, Boulder Farmers Market is held on Saturdays between April and November, and on Wednesdays between May and October. Visitors love the gourmet goodies, fresh fruit and vegetables, and dairy products, plus there’s a food court with live music. Out with the family? There are often free activities for kids on Saturdays."