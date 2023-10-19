The Best Farmers' Market In Washington

If you're looking for fresh, seasonal produce, artisan goods, and other unique offerings, look no further than a farmers' market. People can pick up groceries and other interesting items directly from growers, merchants, and other exciting entrepreneurs. These marketplaces have exploded in popularity recently and are sometimes treated like local events. Not only are farmers' markets a great way to support local businesses and the community, but they can make for great hangouts for both families and friends.

That's why LoveFood decided to put the spotlight on farmers' markets. The website pinpointed the best one in every state based on reviews, accolades, and first-hand experiences.

Pike Place Market was named Washington State's top farmers' market! Here's why writers say you should check out this world-renowned spot:

"Founded in 1907, Pike Place Market is one of the oldest, and most famous, markets in the USA. Open all year round, it's also seen as one of the best, and has won various awards and accolades to boot. Overlooking Elliott Bay on the Puget Sound, it’s not hard to see why the waterfront market is dubbed ‘the soul of Seattle’. You could easily spend a few hours exploring this sprawling site, checking out the best small, independent businesses, restaurants, and shops."