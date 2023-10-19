U2 Add Dates To Las Vegas Sphere Residency Due To 'Unprecedented Demand'
By Katrina Nattress
October 19, 2023
U2 christened Las Vegas' "first-of-its-kind" venue Sphere on September 29 with a breathtaking show that lived up to the hype. The band's "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere" residency celebrates their iconic 1991 album Achtung Baby and was originally slated to wrap up at the beginning of November; however, due to "unprecedented demand," U2 added 11 new dates to the 10 already announced.
According to a tweet, "http://U2.com paid subscribers may submit a Ticketmaster Request now through Saturday, October 21 at 10PM PT," and "tickets will go on sale to the public Wednesday, October 25th. On sale times vary by show date - please visit http://U2.TICKETMASTER.COM for more information."
The "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere" residency will now run October 27 and 28, and November 1, 3 and 4 this year then return on January 26, 27 and 31, as well as February 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 15, 17 and 18 2024.
See the announcement below.
DUE TO UNPRECEDENTED DEMAND, ADDITIONAL 11 DATES ANNOUNCED FOR U2:UV ACHTUNG BABY, LIVE AT SPHERE IN 2024.— U2 (@U2) October 19, 2023
Ahead of the residency, U2 released a new song called "Atomic City," which is a nod to 1950s Vegas. At that time, nuclear fascination swept the States and the city promoted itself as a center of atomic tourism because it was so close to the Nevada Test Site.
Musically, "Atomic City" pays homage to '70s post punk, namely Blondie, who the band says influenced and inspired them. Its chorus gives a nod to her hit "Call Me." But at its heart, Bono says the new song is "a love song to our audience …’where you are is where I’ll be.’”
The song follows the release of Songs of Surrender, which reimagines 40 classic U2 tracks for a new era.