U2 Add Dates To Las Vegas Sphere Residency Due To 'Unprecedented Demand'

U2 christened Las Vegas' "first-of-its-kind" venue Sphere on September 29 with a breathtaking show that lived up to the hype. The band's "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere" residency celebrates their iconic 1991 album Achtung Baby and was originally slated to wrap up at the beginning of November; however, due to "unprecedented demand," U2 added 11 new dates to the 10 already announced.

According to a tweet, "http://U2.com paid subscribers may submit a Ticketmaster Request now through Saturday, October 21 at 10PM PT," and "tickets will go on sale to the public Wednesday, October 25th. On sale times vary by show date - please visit http://U2.TICKETMASTER.COM for more information."

The "U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere" residency will now run October 27 and 28, and November 1, 3 and 4 this year then return on January 26, 27 and 31, as well as February 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 15, 17 and 18 2024.

