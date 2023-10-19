Watch Paul McCartney Perform Beatles Hit Live For First Time In Two Decades

Wednesday night's performance marked the 81-year-old icon's first run of shows in over a year. McCartney performed a few solo hits and a handful of Beatles and Wings discography favorites as the excited crowd danced to the music. Opening the set with Beatles classic "Can't Buy Me Love," McCartney continued with "Let It Be," "Love Me Do," and "Hey Jude" in addition to Wings' "Letting Go" and "Junior's Farm."

NME mentioned that McCartney did not perform any songs from his latest album, McCartney III, but he did take time to play a few standouts from his solo career including "My Valentine," "Dance Tonight," and "Maybe I'm Amazed."

The next stop on McCartney's Got Back Tour is set for Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Saturday (October 21st)! Interested individuals can listen to the artist's new podcast on iHeartRadio where he breaks down his life through lyrics.