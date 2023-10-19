Watch Paul McCartney Perform Beatles Hit Live For First Time In Two Decades
By Logan DeLoye
October 19, 2023
Paul McCartney kicked off the Australian leg of his 2023 solo tour on Wednesday (October 18) by singing a Beatles track that hasn't been performed live in nearly 20 years. According to NME, four songs into a three-hour set at Adelaide's Entertainment Centre, McCartney told the crowd that he was going to play a tune from "a long time ago" and proceeded to leave it all on stage with "She's A Woman," released by The Beatles in 1964 as the B-Side to "I Feel Fine."
The last time McCartney performed the timeless tune live was in 2004, almost two decades ago.
Wednesday night's performance marked the 81-year-old icon's first run of shows in over a year. McCartney performed a few solo hits and a handful of Beatles and Wings discography favorites as the excited crowd danced to the music. Opening the set with Beatles classic "Can't Buy Me Love," McCartney continued with "Let It Be," "Love Me Do," and "Hey Jude" in addition to Wings' "Letting Go" and "Junior's Farm."
NME mentioned that McCartney did not perform any songs from his latest album, McCartney III, but he did take time to play a few standouts from his solo career including "My Valentine," "Dance Tonight," and "Maybe I'm Amazed."
The next stop on McCartney's Got Back Tour is set for Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Saturday (October 21st)! Interested individuals can listen to the artist's new podcast on iHeartRadio where he breaks down his life through lyrics.