The Beatles Will Release Their 'Final Song' This Year

The Beatles will be releasing one "final song" this year with the help of new AI technology. During an interview with BBC Radio, Sir Paul McCartney shared that artificial intelligence was used to successfully "extricate" late bandmate and friend John Lennon's voice from an old demo, allowing surviving bandmates (Sir Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr) to finish the once-discarded project.

The song in question remains a mystery, but it is suspected to be a love song that was written and recorded by Lennon in 1978 (just two years before his death) titled: "Now and Then." In 1994, Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, gave McCartney a handful of cassette tapes created by Lennon that were labeled "for Paul." BBC Radio mentioned that producer Jeff Lynne was able to assist with the release of "Free As A Bird" and "Real Love" from the cassette tapes in 1995 and 1996, standing out as the band's first "new material" since the 1970s.

Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr also attempted to record "Now and Then" in 1995, but Harrison felt that the quality was not high enough, so it was never finished. Now, nearly 25 years later, a new generation will get to experience the excitement of a Beatles release, all thanks to ever-evolving technology. An exact release date has yet to be determined as fans around the world prepare for new music from The Beatles.