Giants, Former All-Pro 'Mutually Parting' Ways: Report

The New York Giants are reportedly "mutually parting ways" with wide receiver Cole Beasley after he asked for his release off the teams practice squad, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Friday (October 20).

Beasley, who signed with the Giants in July, hadn't registered a statistic during the 2023 NFL season. The former All-Pro wide receiver had previously played under Giants head coach Brian Daboll during his tenure as offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and within the NFC East during his first seven NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.