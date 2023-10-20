Giants, Former All-Pro 'Mutually Parting' Ways: Report
By Jason Hall
October 20, 2023
The New York Giants are reportedly "mutually parting ways" with wide receiver Cole Beasley after he asked for his release off the teams practice squad, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo on Friday (October 20).
"The #Giants and WR Cole Beasley are mutually parting ways today, sources say. Beasley asked for his release off the practice squad and it was granted," Garafolo wrote on his X account.
Beasley, who signed with the Giants in July, hadn't registered a statistic during the 2023 NFL season. The former All-Pro wide receiver had previously played under Giants head coach Brian Daboll during his tenure as offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills and within the NFC East during his first seven NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.
Beasley spent part of the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before briefly retiring and later signing with the Bills for a second stint with the franchise. The 34-year-old was released by the Bills last offseason and remained a free agent until signing with Tampa Bay two weeks into the NFL season.
Beasley recorded six receptions for 35 yards in four total appearances in 2022. The former SMU standout Beasley was signed by the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2012 later signed with the Bills in 2019.
Beasley was selected as a second-team All-Pro during his second season in Buffalo, recording a career best 82 receptions for 967 yards in 2020. The 34-year-old has 556 career receptions for 5,744 yards and 34 touchdowns in 11 NFL seasons.