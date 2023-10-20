Update On Daniel Jones' Injury Status For Week 7
By Jason Hall
October 20, 2023
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's (October 22) game against the Washington Commanders, but has yet to be cleared by head coach Brian Daboll, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
"The #Giants are listing QB Daniel Jones as questionable for Sunday vs. the #Commanders. Still not cleared for contact, per Brian Daboll earlier so he might be on the wrong side of questionable right now," Garafolo wrote on his X account.
Jones missed the Giants' Week 6 'Sunday Night Football' loss to the Buffalo Bills due to a neck injury which Daboll had previously said wasn't serious after x-rays conducted at the stadium were negative. The quarterback had previously suffered a season-ending neck injury in 2021.
Jones threw for 119 yards on 14 of 20 passing prior to his Week 5 injury, while the offense failed to score a single touchdown, punting on four of its eight possessions with Jones in the lineup.
The #Giants are listing QB Daniel Jones as questionable for Sunday vs. the #Commanders. Still not cleared for contact, per Brian Daboll earlier so he might be on the wrong side of questionable right now.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 20, 2023
Jones agreed to a restructured contract, which converted $8.42 million of his base salary into a signing bonus, in September after signing a four-year, $160 million deal, which included $35 million in and would incentives and pay the former first-round pick $82 million over the first two years of the contract, in March. New York had opted to decline Jones' fifth-year option on his rookie deal in April 2022, ahead of a career season for the fourth-year quarterback.
Jones led the Giants to a 9-6-1 record, making the postseason for the first time, while throwing for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions on 317 of 472 passing, while also recording 708 yards and seven touchdowns on 120 rushing attempts.