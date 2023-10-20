Update On Daniel Jones' Injury Status For Week 7

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's (October 22) game against the Washington Commanders, but has yet to be cleared by head coach Brian Daboll, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

"The #Giants are listing QB Daniel Jones as questionable for Sunday vs. the #Commanders. Still not cleared for contact, per Brian Daboll earlier so he might be on the wrong side of questionable right now," Garafolo wrote on his X account.

Jones missed the Giants' Week 6 'Sunday Night Football' loss to the Buffalo Bills due to a neck injury which Daboll had previously said wasn't serious after x-rays conducted at the stadium were negative. The quarterback had previously suffered a season-ending neck injury in 2021.

Jones threw for 119 yards on 14 of 20 passing prior to his Week 5 injury, while the offense failed to score a single touchdown, punting on four of its eight possessions with Jones in the lineup.