Tennessee, USC, UNC Fall In Week 9 AP College Football Top 25 Poll

Tennessee, North Carolina and USC all fell several spots in the the Associated Press Week 9 college football Top 25 poll.

The Vols dropped four spots to No. 21 overall following their 34-20 loss at Alabama on Saturday (October 21). The Trojans fell six spots to No. 24 overall after their 34-32 loss to Utah at home.

The Tar Heels dropped seven spots to No. 17 overall following their 31-27 loss to Virginia on Saturday.

The full Week 9 AP Top 25 poll rankings are included below: