California Man Claims Highest SuperLotto Plus Jackpot In 15 Years

A California man, referred to as M. Shadoian for privacy reasons, just claimed the highest SuperLotto Plus Jackpot in 15 years. According to a California Lottery press release, the extremely lucky individual won a whopping $82 million from a ticket purchased at the Spring Valley Market in Victorville. Despite winning from the drawing that took place on August 5th, Mr. Shadoian only recently came forward to claim his giant prize.

California Lottery mentioned that the fortunate individual's win ended a 9-month jackpot roll that raised "$88.4 million for public education" across the state. Every time an individual purchases a SuperLotto Plus ticket, 40 cents gets donated to California Public Schools to help purchase supplies and technology for students.

Shadoian declined to comment on the win as he prefers to keep his identity as private as possible. The lottery winner was not the only one to benefit from the large jackpot drawing. The Spring Valley Market received a bonus of $410,000 just for being the establishment to sell the ticket to Shadoian. Though $82 million is a lot of money, August's jackpot was not the largest in SuperLotto Plus history.

In 2002, the jackpot got up to $193 million! Information regarding what Shadoian plans to do with the money was not revealed.