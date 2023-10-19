California Lottery Player Lets Clerk Choose Ticket, Wins Huge Jackpot

An indecisive California lottery player let a clerk choose his lottery ticket and walked away with a huge prize. According to UPI, Brent Young recently visited Prince Food & Gas in Visalia and wasn't sure which lottery ticket he wanted to purchase, so he asked the clerk. The excited individual detailed the interaction with lottery officials.

"I was like, 'Just pick whichever one,' I didn't care." And so, the clerk picked out a California 200X scratch-off ticket and handed it to Young. After completely scratching off the lottery ticket, Young saw that he had won $10 million, the top prize for the game, and could hardly believe his eyes.

"When I saw all those zeros, I was like, 'No way, this doesn't happen to people like me. It's crazy. Out of all those options, the clerk could have picked a different game. But he didn't. He grabbed a winner." As chance would have it, Young almost went to a different gas station that day, but when the station he usually visits wasn't open, he headed to Prince's.

"It's almost like God's intervention. I didn't have a specific ticket I was going to buy, so I let someone else decide. I had no choice but to go to Prince's. My usual stop was closed. If it had been open, none of this probably would have happened."

Information regarding what Young plans to do with the money that he won was not released.