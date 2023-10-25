Deshaun Watson's Status For Week 8 Determined

The Cleveland Browns will start PJ Walker at quarterback against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday (October 29) in an effort to give Deshaun Watson an additional week to "focus on rehab" for his shoulder injury, head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday (October 25).

"PJ's going to start this week. Deshaun is going to focus on his rehab," Stefanski said via NFL.com.

Watson, 28, is dealing with a strain in his subscapularis muscle, which he injured during the Browns' Week 7 win against the Indianapolis Colts, after previously dealing with a bruised rotator cuff during Cleveland's Week 3 win against the Tennessee Titans, which forced him to miss two consecutive weeks.

"I just feel like with what happened in the game, landing on his shoulder, there's residual swelling that's affecting his throwing," Stefanski said of Watson. "I think it's the best thing for him to rest this week and focus on the rehab. As I've told you guys, I will always make what I think are the best decisions for our football team, for Deshaun, and I feel like this is the best decision for this week."

Watson, who was acquired by the Browns as part of a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed sign-and-trade deal with the Houston Texans in 2022, is 3-1 as a starter and has thrown for 638 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions on 66 of 107 passing, while also recording 83 yards and one touchdowns on 15 rushing attempts.

Walker has thrown for 370 yards and three interceptions on 33 of 66 passing, while also recording four yards and one touchdown on six rushing attempts in four appearances in 2023.