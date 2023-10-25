Ex-NFL Player Sergio Brown Transported, Set To Face Charges In Mom's Death

Former NFL safety Sergio Brown has been extradited back to Illinois and will appear before a judge on Wednesday (October 25) in relation to charges in the death of his mother, the Maywood Police Department said in a statement to TMZ Sports.

Brown, 35, faces charges of first-degree murder and concealment of a body. The department also released an updated mugshot, which shows the former NFL player wearing a Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh Steelers jersey while being processed.

Brown was initially deported from Mexico on October 10 and taken into custody by U.S. law enforcement officers near San Diego, where he remained before finally being extradited back to Maywood, a suburb of Chicago, where his mother, Myrtle Brown, 73, was found dead at the home the two shared last month. Earlier this month, a video obtained and shared by TMZ Sports showed a shirtless Brown with women on a sandy dance floor.

A witness told the website that the former NFL safety was at the venue for several hours and buying people alcohol before leaving the venue. Brown's mother was found dead by authorities on September 17.

On September 19, the former safety shared a video in which he appeared to be in Mexico and claimed he thought his mother was on vacation at the time of her reported death. Brown also seemed to accuse local police and the FBI of potentially being responsible for his mother's death.

The Maywood Police Department, which hadn't labeled Brown a suspect in his mother's death at the time, previously said it was "aware of the video" and was investigating "its authenticity" in an emailed statement to the Chicago Sun-Times on September 19.

“Maywood Police Department detectives are aware of a video that has surfaced on social media in relation to Mr. Sergio Brown, who is still considered a missing person and are also looking its’ authenticity,” a department spokesperson said.