Ryan Tannehill Responds To Titans Drafting Will Levis

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said he felt "a little bit of déjà vu" when the team selected a quarterback during the second day of the NFL Draft for the second consecutive year.

The Titans traded up to take former Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at No. 33 overall in the second-round of the 2023 NFL Draft after having previously traded up to draft Malik Willis at No. 86 overall in the third-round of last year's draft.

"Yeah, we've been down this road before so it's definitely a little bit of déjà vu," Tannehill said via ESPN.

Recently hired Titans general manager Ran Carthon traded the No. 41 and 72 picks, as well as a 2024 third-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals in order to move up to take Levis last Friday (April 28).

Tannehill, 35, has one year remaining on his four-year, $118 million deal signed in 2020 and missed the Titans' final five games due to an ankle injury. The former Texas A&M standout's current contract brings a $36.6 million cap him and cutting him would free up $18 million in cap space.

Tannehill went went 6-6 as a starter and threw for 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions on 212 of 325 passing, while also recording 98 yards and two touchdowns on 34 attempts in 2022. Willis struggled in three starts, posting a 1-2 record and throwing for just 276 yards and three touchdowns on 31 of 61 passing.

Former University of Tennessee star Joshua Dobbs, who signed with the Browns this offseason, took over in the Titans' final two games which resulted in losses to the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars.