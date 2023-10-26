49ers Give Surprising Update On Brock Purdy's Injury Status

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has been placed in the NFL's concussion protocol, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday (October 25).

Shanahan said Purdy began to show symptoms during the Niners' flight back to the Bay Area from their 'Monday Night Football' road loss to the Minnesota Vikings and the decision was made on Tuesday (October 24).

"He started getting symptoms on the plane," Shanahan said via ESPN. "We finally found that out when we landed. We were all pretty asleep, but then he got all checked up yesterday and now he's in the protocol."

Shanahan said the team wasn't sure when the injury took place during Monday's (October 23) game, but specified that there weren't obvious signs based on the way Purdy was communicating or his performance in the loss. The quarterback was sacked once, experienced three QB hits and was tackled on a pair of attempted sneaks late in the game, including a play in which Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks made helmet-to-helmet contact with Purdy after he ran into a pile on third-and-1.

Former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold will start in Purdy's absence if he isn't cleared in time for Sunday's (October 29) game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Darnold, 26, who signed a one-year deal to join the Niners this past offseason, threw for 282 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 22 of 33 passing during the preseason.