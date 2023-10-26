Deshaun Watson Responds To Criticism Over Injury Status

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson fired back at critics who questioned his desire to return from a shoulder injury after being ruled out for Sunday's (October 29) game against the Seattle Seahawks.

"Why wouldn't I wanna play?" Watson said on Thursday (October 26) via CBS Sports. "I just worked my a** off for two years to get back to playing, so why wouldn't I wanna play? This is what I've been doing since I was 6 years old. So why wouldn't I wanna play? I see the same thing. I see all the narratives -- this, that and the third. All that stuff is just trying to cause controversy and commotion. I'm fine, I'm happy. I'm not happy with the injury. ... (But) why would I do that? None of those national people know me. They don't talk to me. All that's speculation. If it ain't coming from me, then all that other shit is bulls**t."

On Wednesday (October 25), Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced that backup PJ Walker would start at quarterback so Watson could continue to "focus on rehab" for his injury.

"PJ's going to start this week. Deshaun is going to focus on his rehab," Stefanski said via NFL.com.

Watson is dealing with a strain in his subscapularis muscle, which he injured during the Browns' Week 7 win against the Indianapolis Colts, after previously dealing with a bruised rotator cuff during Cleveland's Week 3 win against the Tennessee Titans, which forced him to miss two consecutive weeks.

"I just feel like with what happened in the game, landing on his shoulder, there's residual swelling that's affecting his throwing," Stefanski said of Watson. "I think it's the best thing for him to rest this week and focus on the rehab. As I've told you guys, I will always make what I think are the best decisions for our football team, for Deshaun, and I feel like this is the best decision for this week."

Watson, who was acquired by the Browns as part of a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed sign-and-trade deal with the Houston Texans in 2022, is 3-1 as a starter and has thrown for 638 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions on 66 of 107 passing, while also recording 83 yards and one touchdowns on 15 rushing attempts. Walker has thrown for 370 yards and three interceptions on 33 of 66 passing, while also recording four yards and one touchdown on six rushing attempts in four appearances in 2023.