The 'Most Haunted' Place In Colorado

The United States has many destinations full of paranormal sightings, ghost stories, or just creepy circumstances. Naturally, these places are bound to attract people who are curious about the stories behind these locations or want a good scare.

If you're not afraid of these locales, Shermas Travel revealed the most haunted place in every state. The list includes historic hotels, movie theaters, high-profile homes, abandoned jailhouses, taverns, and much more. Some of these places are still operating today, several remain closed, and others have been transformed into tourist attractions.

The Stanley Hotel was named Colorado's most haunted location! This popular accommodation, which was built in 1909, goes all out around Halloween time. Its claim to fame was being the setting of an iconic horror film, as writers explained:

"The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Colorado has been haunting guests for over 100 years. The hotel served as inspiration for the now-iconic novel, The Shining, after author Stephen King experienced a spooky stay in Room 217. Brave travelers can sign up for the Spirited Night Tour, a guided 60-minute tour featuring ghost stories and some of the property's most haunted sights."