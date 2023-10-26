The 'Most Haunted' Place In Washington

The United States has many destinations full of paranormal sightings, ghost stories, or just creepy circumstances. Naturally, these places are bound to attract people who are curious about the stories behind these locations or want a good scare.

If you're not afraid of these locales, Shermas Travel revealed the most haunted place in every state. The list includes historic hotels, movie theaters, high-profile homes, abandoned jailhouses, taverns, and much more. Some of these places are still operating today, several remain closed, and others have been transformed into tourist attractions.

Kells Irish Pub was named Washington State's most haunted location! Located in Seattle's Pike Place Market, this decades-old restaurant and pub is teeming with ghostly rumors and supernatural happenings, as writers explained:

"Kells Irish Pub is a hot spot for dining and paranormal activity. The building was once a mortuary for the city, and bodies were brought in and out of the building -- the same door people use today to get into the bar. Multiple people have reported seeing a ghost named Charlie in the mirror or a little girl sitting next to them at the bar. What’s creepier is that glasses are known to slide on the floor when no one is around, and mirrors shatter without anything hitting them."