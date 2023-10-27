Giants QB Daniel Jones' Status For Week 8 Determined
By Jason Hall
October 27, 2023
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out for his team's Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets on Sunday (October 29), head coach Brian Daboll told reporters on Friday (October 27).
Jones, 26, will now miss his third consecutive game due to a neck injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of the Giants' October 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Daboll had previously stated that the neck injury wasn't serious after x-rays conducted at the stadium were negative prior to Jones missing New York's Week 6 'Sunday Night Football' game against the Buffalo Bills.
Veteran backup Tyron Taylor has gone 1-1 in Jones' absence, which included for 279 yards and two touchdowns -- both of which served as the team's only first half offensive touchdowns of the season -- on 18 of 29 passing. Jones threw for 119 yards on 14 of 20 passing, while the Giants offense failed to score a single touchdown, punting on four of its eight possessions with him in the lineup, in Week 5 prior to injury.
Jones agreed to a restructured contract, which converted $8.42 million of his base salary into a signing bonus, in September after signing a four-year, $160 million deal, which included $35 million in and would incentives and pay the former first-round pick $82 million over the first two years of the contract, in March. New York had opted to decline Jones' fifth-year option on his rookie deal in April 2022, ahead of a career season for the fourth-year quarterback.
Jones led the Giants to a 9-6-1 record, making the postseason for the first time, while throwing for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions on 317 of 472 passing, while also recording 708 yards and seven touchdowns on 120 rushing attempts.
The Giants and Jets will kickoff Sunday's game at MetLife Stadium -- which both teams share -- at 1:00 p.m. ET.