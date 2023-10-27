Suzanne Somers' Official Cause Of Death Revealed

'Three's Company' actress Suzanne Somers is reported to have died from breast cancer that metastasized to her brain, according to her death certificate, which was obtained by The Blast on Thursday (October 26).

Sommers died at the age of 76 on October 15 -- just days before what would've been her 77th birthday -- and her immediate cause of death was listed as "breast cancer with metastasis to the brain, which was later confirmed by a biopsy, though an autopsy wasn't completed. Hypertension and hydrocephalus were also reported to be underlying conditions that contributed to the actress' death.

Somers was reported to have died "peacefully at home" following a lengthy battle with cancer, her longtime publicist, Couri Hay, told Page Six at the time.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of Oct. 15. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” Hay said. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband, Alan [Hamel], her son, Bruce, and her immediate family.”

Somers was best known for her role as Chrissy Snow on 'Three's Company' and Carol Foster Lambert on 'Step by Step,' as well as serving as the spokeswoman for the ThighMaster.