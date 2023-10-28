Adele’s Onstage Halloween Costume Has Won Over The Internet

Adele's "Weekends With Adele" Las Vegas residency show has become a musical sensation, fueled by the proliferation of viral videos capturing her outstanding performances. The "Easy On Me" singer consistently dazzles her audience, and on Friday, she kicked off the Halloween spirit with a Morticia Addams-inspired stage ensemble.

The gorgeous fit came as a shock to her audience, who were not expecting the transformation for the entirety of her performance.

Earlier in January, Sam Smith humorously dismissed the conspiracy theory that they were Adele in drag during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. Some fans hoped Adele would play along with this idea for Halloween, but she took a different route.

Concertgoers captured videos and photographs showing Adele embracing the unrecognizable style, as she switched her loosely curled blonde hair for a sleek, jet-black 'do.

Adele's switch didn't stop there. She delved into the iconic character's signature appearance by sporting a vamped-up smokey eye makeup look and dark lipstick, fully embodying the essence of Morticia Addams.

Halloween in 2023 lands at the beginning of the work week, prompting many celebrities to unveil their spooky looks in advance.

Adele's early Halloween spirit brought a delightful surprise to her fans and added to the surreal yet fun atmosphere of her Las Vegas residency.