Dua Lipa Returns With Unrecognizable New Look After Wiping All Social Media

Dua Lipa unveiled her stunning red hair transformation in real life, and she looks entirely brand new!

The rising popstar stopped by the AFI Film Festival to attend a cocktail reception in honor of Barbie director Greta Gerwig, who served as the festival's guest artistic director. The star-studded event took place at Harriet's Rooftop in West Hollywood and saw the presence of other notable figures like Billie Eilish and Mark Ronson.

Dua Lipa's outfit for the occasion was a black leather shirt dress, featuring a structured collar, long sleeves and black buttons that ran the length of the maxi-length skirt. She left the top button peeking to create a chic plunging neckline. Completing her look were eye-catching accessories, including striking blood-red pointed-toe heels, a chunky silver chain bracelet and various mix-matching rings.

Her fiery hair, which she had teased a couple of weeks earlier online, was styled in loose curls with a side part. Her makeup was kept natural, highlighted by a dark nude lip.

Dua Lipa's Instagram, despite being emptied of her previous posts during her recent hiatus, recently featured a cryptic update. The post showcased a close-up of her mouth, holding a small golden key between her teeth, accompanied by the enigmatic caption, "catch me or I go..."

This sneak peek has sparked anticipation for her upcoming album although the post has since been deleted.