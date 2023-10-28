Justin Bieber consistently delivers when it comes to his Halloween ensembles, but his first look of this year has fans torn.

The pop sensation, who has been happily married to Hailey Bieber since 2018, recently graced a Halloween event in Los Angeles with his unexpected costume.

At the annual Casamigos Halloween Party in Beverly Hills, the "Love Yourself" musician brought a touch of whimsy to the night with his outfit. Despite attending the event solo, Justin, 29, embraced a beach-inspired theme. He donned an eye-catching combination of a pink, orange and yellow floral-patterned shirt casually left unbuttoned over a pair of vibrant pink shorts. Nice attention to detail!

Yet, it was the snorkeling mask and flippers that truly stole the show, sporting playful sunny accents that harmonized with his shirt.

Justin's arrival at the party was met with enthusiasm, with onlookers delighted to see him mingling and even posing for pictures with Billie Eilish's brother, Finneas.

The Casamigos Tequila bash drew a star-studded guest list, including Cindy Crawford, Randy Gerber and a host of other celebrities.

While Bieber’s stylish wife Hailey didn't attend the Friday night event, she got into the Halloween spirit by announcing a spooky new episode of her show, "Who's in My Bathroom," on Instagram, complete with vampire costumes.

Justin Bieber's Halloween style is yet another example of his ability to entertain and surprise, ensuring he remains a constant favorite during the spooky season.