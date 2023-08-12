Hailey Bieber Stuns Fans With Latest Confession

By Sherah Janay Ndjongo

August 13, 2023

The Wall Street Journal's WSJ Tech Live Conference
Photo: Phillip Faraone / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

Trendsetter Hailey Bieber, 26, is one celebrity everyone expects to always be ahead of the curve. That is why the model-turned-beauty expert left her followers speechless when she revealed that she is way behind when it comes to hopping on the hype train for one of pop culture's most embraced television shows.

That is, Mrs. Bieber has just started watching Sex and the City for the first time in her entire life!

The 26-year-old posted a carousel on Instagram on Friday of summer-inspired selfies where she was her rocking her signature strawberry girl makeup look. She captioned the photos with the confession "is currently watching all of sex and the city for the first time ever."

A number of Bieber's famous friends were taken aback by the admission with reality television royalty Kim Kardashian responding with, "Are u ok???? This is wild," and stylist Maeve Reilly expressing disbelief with the comment, "First time ever?????!!!!!!"

Despite the confused reactions, the Rhode founder is apparently not alone when it comes to never even viewing just one episode of the small screen phenomenon.

Socialite Lori Harvey seems to be in the same boat as her friend, writing "Wait same 🤣."

Let's wait and see how long it'll take Bieber to get all caught up!

