Why Taylor Swift Almost Cut One Of Her Most Successful Singles From ‘1989’

Can you imagine 1989 without “Blank Space?”

There’s only one correct answer to that question: Absolutely not!

That’s why it came as a shock when Taylor Swift revealed that the legendary song almost never saw the light of day.

Swift's new relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has taken center stage in the pop culture spotlight, but almost a decade ago, Swift's past romance with pop music powerhouse Harry Styles, was and is once again making headlines with the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on October 27.

Swift recently delved into the song "'Slut!' (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]" on Tumblr, shedding light on why it narrowly missed inclusion in the original 2014 release of 1989.

She explained in a 48-second voice memo, "‘Slut!’ is a song we wrote for 1989, and in it, I kind of cheekily play on the discussions at that time in my life around my dating life." Swift acknowledged that she explored similar themes on tracks like "Blank Space," which she was debating replacing it with, but ultimately had to make tough choices for the album's tracklist.

Despite its omission, Swift expressed her love for the song, describing it as dreamy and somewhat unique in the context of 1989, which she always saw as a New York album. She attributed its absence partly to thematic considerations and personal rules but expressed her pride in finally sharing it with her fans.

The release of "‘Slut!’ (Taylor’s Version) [From The Vault]" offers a chance for Swift's admirers to appreciate a previously unheard piece of her musical journey and how much she has grown as an artist since then.