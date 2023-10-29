Tyrod Taylor Hospitalized During Jets-Giants Game

By Jason Hall

October 29, 2023

New York Jets v New York Giants
Photo: Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 8 game against the New York Jets and was reportedly "taken to a local hospital," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Taylor, who began the season as the Giants' backup, started the past three games in the absence of Daniel Jones, who is dealing with a neck injury. Third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito took over after Taylor exited the game in the second quarter.

Taylor landed awkwardly on his right side after being tackled and appeared to be in pain before being taken to the Giants' locker room. The former Virginia Tech standout threw for eight yards on 4 of 7 passing and recorded 33 yards on five rushing attempts prior to his injury.

DeVito, an undrafted free agent and New Jersey native, was signed to the Giants' practice squad in August and elevated to the team's active roster following Jones' injury earlier this month. Head coach Brian Daboll announced Jones would be inactive for Week 8, which was his third consecutive missed start, due to a neck injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of the Giants' October 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Daboll had previously stated that the neck injury wasn't serious after x-rays conducted at the stadium were negative prior to Jones missing New York's Week 6 'Sunday Night Football' game against the Buffalo Bills.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.