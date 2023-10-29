Tyrod Taylor Hospitalized During Jets-Giants Game

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 8 game against the New York Jets and was reportedly "taken to a local hospital," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Taylor, who began the season as the Giants' backup, started the past three games in the absence of Daniel Jones, who is dealing with a neck injury. Third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito took over after Taylor exited the game in the second quarter.

Taylor landed awkwardly on his right side after being tackled and appeared to be in pain before being taken to the Giants' locker room. The former Virginia Tech standout threw for eight yards on 4 of 7 passing and recorded 33 yards on five rushing attempts prior to his injury.