Tyrod Taylor Hospitalized During Jets-Giants Game
By Jason Hall
October 29, 2023
New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been ruled out for the remainder of the team's Week 8 game against the New York Jets and was reportedly "taken to a local hospital," according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Taylor, who began the season as the Giants' backup, started the past three games in the absence of Daniel Jones, who is dealing with a neck injury. Third-string quarterback Tommy DeVito took over after Taylor exited the game in the second quarter.
Taylor landed awkwardly on his right side after being tackled and appeared to be in pain before being taken to the Giants' locker room. The former Virginia Tech standout threw for eight yards on 4 of 7 passing and recorded 33 yards on five rushing attempts prior to his injury.
Tyrod Taylor has now been ruled out with a rib injury and has been taken to a local hospital. https://t.co/hXmZcOhWfR— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 29, 2023
Prayers up for Tyrod Taylor 🙏— Last Take™ (@TheRealLastTake) October 29, 2023
Giants are very down at QB today 😳 Tommy DeVito is in at QB
pic.twitter.com/oMv7yOfHi6
DeVito, an undrafted free agent and New Jersey native, was signed to the Giants' practice squad in August and elevated to the team's active roster following Jones' injury earlier this month. Head coach Brian Daboll announced Jones would be inactive for Week 8, which was his third consecutive missed start, due to a neck injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of the Giants' October 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Daboll had previously stated that the neck injury wasn't serious after x-rays conducted at the stadium were negative prior to Jones missing New York's Week 6 'Sunday Night Football' game against the Buffalo Bills.