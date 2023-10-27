Frustrated Dalvin Cook Mulling Trade 2 Months After Signing With Jets

Former Pro Bowl running back Davlin Cook said he plans to speak to his agent and New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas about a potential trade just two months after signing with the team, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

Cook, 28, who was limited to just three rushing attempts for 12 yards in the Jets' Week 6 win against the Philadelphia Eagles, admitted that he's frustrated in his reduced role with the team behind second-year running back Breece Hall.

"Of course it's frustrating," Cook said via ESPN. "I'm an honest person, man. I work. I want to play. That's just anyway. And, yeah, it's frustrating. It's new for me. I come from getting the ball 20 times a game, or however many times. Of course it's frustrating. It's something that I've been adapting to."

Cook said he expected to be part of the league's best running back duo with Hall when he signed with the Jets in August. Hall is currently averaging an NFL-best 6.5 yards per carry while Cook ranks 44th, the lowest of qualified ball carriers, with a 2.8 yards per carry average.

The four-time Pro Bowler said he's not necessarily seeking a trade but is acknowledging that a potential mood could be "best for everybody."

"It's something I can't control, that my name is being floated around in trade rumors," Cook said via ESPN. "It might be a good thing. Maybe [it's] a bad thing."

Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings on June 8 after spending his entire career with the franchise. The four-time Pro Bowler finished his six-season tenure in Minnesota as the franchise's third all-time leading rusher behind Adrian Peterson and Robert Smith with 5,993 yards, while also recording 47 touchdowns in 73 regular season games. Cook recorded 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns on 264 carries while appearing in all 17 regular season games, as well as the Vikings' Wild Card Round playoff loss, in 2022, marking the fourth consecutive season in which he recorded more than 1,000 rushing yards.