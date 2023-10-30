2 South Florida Eateries Named Among America's Best Seafood Restaurants

By Zuri Anderson

October 31, 2023

Close up of a woman's hand squeezing lemon juice on to mussels, enjoying meal in a restaurant.
Photo: Maria Korneeva / Moment / Getty Images

There's something inherently alluring about seafood. Whether it's slurping fresh oysters, enjoying shrimp alongside steak, or taking a bite out of a fried catfish sandwich, it always satisfies people from all corners of the United States. As a result, thousands of different eateries have seafood dishes on their menu or dedicate themselves exclusively to it.

If you're looking for some top-tier seafood joints, TimeOut released a list of the best ones to check out across America. Out of 21 eateries, two of them are located in Miami.

The first one getting the spotlight is La Mar, which has been around for nearly a decade. If you a fan of Peruvian cuisine, this place won't disappoint, according to writers:

"The menu largely highlights local catch and seafood you’d find on a trip to Peru, best exemplified with bright ceviches that somehow are full of tangy citrus flavor and also preserve the delicate taste of the fish. It’s just a bonus that La Mar’s balcony has the kind of view you’d expect at a top-notch seafood spot, the waves from the bay lapping against the seawall below."

The next one up is Mignonette, an oyster bar restaurant offering some picturesque yet delicious dishes. The website also gave a peek into what you can expect there:

"The menu here is just straight-up fun, with popcorn shrimp and popcorn conch, lobster deviled eggs, clams casino (in broth with bacon, shallots, piquillo pepper and white wine) and an impressive raw bar. The heavy lifter on the menu is the Fancy Mignonette Tower with a dozen oysters, six clams, shrimp cocktail, crudo of the day, a King Crab leg and jumbo lump crab."

Still hungry? Visit TimeOut's website for the full list of the country's top seafood restaurants.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.