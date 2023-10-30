2 South Florida Eateries Named Among America's Best Seafood Restaurants

There's something inherently alluring about seafood. Whether it's slurping fresh oysters, enjoying shrimp alongside steak, or taking a bite out of a fried catfish sandwich, it always satisfies people from all corners of the United States. As a result, thousands of different eateries have seafood dishes on their menu or dedicate themselves exclusively to it.

If you're looking for some top-tier seafood joints, TimeOut released a list of the best ones to check out across America. Out of 21 eateries, two of them are located in Miami.

The first one getting the spotlight is La Mar, which has been around for nearly a decade. If you a fan of Peruvian cuisine, this place won't disappoint, according to writers:

"The menu largely highlights local catch and seafood you’d find on a trip to Peru, best exemplified with bright ceviches that somehow are full of tangy citrus flavor and also preserve the delicate taste of the fish. It’s just a bonus that La Mar’s balcony has the kind of view you’d expect at a top-notch seafood spot, the waves from the bay lapping against the seawall below."