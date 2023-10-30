JAY-Z Reveals Origin Of Roc-A-Fella Diamond Hand Sign

Anyone who has seen JAY-Z perform over the past couple decades is familiar with his Roc-A-Fella "diamond" hand sign, but have you ever wondered where it came from?

In a recent interview with CBS Mornings' Gayle King, the legendary rapper revealed the meaning behind his famous sign, sharing that it came about from his work with R&B duo Christión, who released their debut single with Roc-A-Fella Records in 1996, per HipHopDX.

"When we first started, we had a group called Christión," he said. "When you sell 10 million, you go diamond, right? We believed in them so heavy, we was like, this group is going to sell 10 million records. So, we started putting the diamond up for Christión. That's how it all came about."

The sign ended up taking on a life of its own, become a symbol that many fans loved to reflect back at shows.

"And then we started playing with it, and then we started doing it at shows," he said. "Then the whole crowd started doing it, and it stuck."

In the same interview, Jay opened up about being "super proud" of 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy holding her own on stage with mom Beyoncé on her Renaissance World Tour. He also revealed that her name wasn't originally going to be Blue, sharing a heartwarming story of how he and Bey ultimately came up with her name.