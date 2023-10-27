JAY-Z Reveals The Heartwarming Story Behind Blue Ivy's Name

Jay-Z is setting the record straight about the inspiration behind his daughter Blue Ivy Carter's name. During a recent interview with CBS Mornings, the legendary rapper revealed that his and Beyoncé's firstborn's name is not derived from his critically acclaimed Blueprint album series, as many fans believe. In fact, the story behind her name is much more adorable than that.

“Her name was meant to be Brooklyn. That was the name we had in theory, but when we got the sonogram, it was super small and we was calling her blueberry,” he told Gayle King in an interview that aired on Friday, October 27th. “Like, ‘Look at the little blueberry!’ It was a nickname. For nine months, we were like, ‘Look at the little blueberry,’ so it was natural. We just took the ‘berry’ off and called her Blue.”

Jay also opened up about how he was "super proud" of Blue Ivy for sharing the stage with her mother on the massively successful Renaissance World Tour this summer. The 11-year-old joined Beyoncé and her dancers for the song "My Power" on select dates of the tour. “I still get goosebumps seeing her walk on stage ’cause Blue’s been born into a life she didn’t ask for," he shared. "Since she was born, she’s been in scrutiny, in public eye and having an opinion of even a little girl how she keeps her hair, so for her to be on that stage to reclaim her power and the song is called ‘My Power,’ you can’t write a better script.”

Check out Jay-Z's full interview with King below.