Beyoncé Joins Crowd Chanting Blue Ivy's Name At Renaissance Tour Stop

Beyoncé is her daughter's number-one fan! During the Renaissance World Tour stop in Detroit this week, Blue Ivy Carter rejoined her mother and the dancers for a performance of "My Power." After the song finished, the crowd cheered for the young performer and eventually erupted into a chant of "Blue! Blue! Blue!"

In one video, shared by fans on Twitter, Beyoncé, standing on a higher platform on the stage joined in with the crowd's chant for her daughter. Check out the sweet video below! Earlier in the tour, Beyoncé took to Instagram to praise her daughter's performance in Paris, France.