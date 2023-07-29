Beyoncé Joins Crowd Chanting Blue Ivy's Name At Renaissance Tour Stop
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 29, 2023
Beyoncé is her daughter's number-one fan! During the Renaissance World Tour stop in Detroit this week, Blue Ivy Carter rejoined her mother and the dancers for a performance of "My Power." After the song finished, the crowd cheered for the young performer and eventually erupted into a chant of "Blue! Blue! Blue!"
In one video, shared by fans on Twitter, Beyoncé, standing on a higher platform on the stage joined in with the crowd's chant for her daughter. Check out the sweet video below! Earlier in the tour, Beyoncé took to Instagram to praise her daughter's performance in Paris, France.
Beyoncé joins the BeyHive in stanning for Blue Ivy after Blue's performance tonight in #Detroit. 💜 #RWT2023 🪩— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) July 27, 2023
🎫 https://t.co/gQt79tz5wy pic.twitter.com/KmH2hp8DNK
"My beautiful first born 🙏🏾" Bey wrote at the time. "I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel." Blue has occasionally been joining Beyoncé on stage to dance during songs like "My Power" and "Black Parade."
During Beyoncé's recent show in Louisville, Kentucky, rapper Jack Harlowe attended and introduced his mother to her. A photo of the three meeting quickly went viral on social media earlier this month. The next stop on Beyoncé's stunning Renaissance World Tour is Easter Rutherford, New Jersey where she will take over MetLife Stadium on Saturday, July 29th, and Sunday, July 30th.